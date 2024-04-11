Lady Vols add transfer Ajack Malual from Chaminade

Tennessee announced the addition of junior rightside hitter Ajack Malual to the Lady Vols’ volleyball program.

Malual played at Chaminade from 2022-23.

“Our staff is excited about the addition of Ajack to our roster this summer,” Tennessee head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “She is a player who we believe has a tremendous amount of potential and could really blossom in our program.

“As an opposite, she has a lightning fast arm with great range and will be a point scorer on the right side for us. She comes with high-level international experience as well as two seasons of college volleyball under her belt. That experience will be invaluable as we add her to our relatively young team this summer. We can’t wait to welcome her to Rocky Top.”

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire