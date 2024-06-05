Lady Vol assistants hired as co-head coaches at Auburn

Auburn announced the hiring of Chris Malveaux and Kate Malveaux as the Tigers’ co-head coaches for softball.

Both served as assistant coaches for Karen Weekly at Tennessee.

“We are incredibly humbled and excited to be a part of the Auburn family,” Chris Malveaux said. “Kate and I are overly thankful to Karen Weekly and the entire Tennessee family for their sacrifices, opportunities and guidance these past three years.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead this storied Auburn program into its next stage and are forever grateful for the trust of John Cohen and his incredible staff for believing in us. We can’t wait to get to work!”

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire