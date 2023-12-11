Lady Victoria Hervey breaks silence over sister’s alleged abuse

Lady Victoria Hervey said: 'I have been really fearing for her safety and mental well-being' - MJ KIM/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

Lady Victoria Hervey has said she could “no longer remain silent” as she accused her sister’s husband of allegedly abusing his wife for years.

The socialite and former ‘It Girl’, who is the eldest daughter of the late sixth Marquess of Bristol, posted photos of her sister Isabella’s injuries on Instagram, alleging her husband of almost 10 years was the perpetrator.

Lady Hervey said: “Christophe de Pauw should be put away. He is a serial abuser.”

She added: “It has got to a point that we can no longer stay silent.”

Speaking to the Mail Online, the 47-year-old added: “I have been really fearing for her safety and mental well-being. She was feeling that nothing was ever going to improve, and nobody was going to find out what he was really like.

“When I spoke to one of her friends, he said, ‘Look Victoria, you have the power to put this out there. I am giving you the go ahead, let’s do this.’

“She was just so broken, and so depressed about the whole thing.”

Christopher de Pauw and Lady Isabella have been married since 2014 but have reportedly separated since summer 2023 - XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM/RL1

Lady Isabella, 41, has been married to Mr de Pauw, a Belgian businessman, since 2014.

The former reality star and mother-of-three is said to have split from him this summer, following claims of years of suffering and abuse.

Among the injuries he is alleged to have inflicted on her was a punch in hospital after the birth of their daughter, which left her with a fractured skull.

Speaking to Eden Confidential last week, Lady Isabella said: “There are many more images and videos, but the mental abuse was, for me, the worst.”

The couple initially lived in Belgium, but Lady Isabella is now based in Portugal with their three children.

She said: “I didn’t want to publicise all this, as I’m a private person, but things have got worse and worse this year.”

She is said to have filed police reports against her husband in both Belgium and Portugal.

Lady Isabella was a contestant on ITV’s Celebrity Love Island in 2005 and was named as the “face of Playboy UK” in the same year.

Mr de Pauw has been contacted by The Telegraph for comment.