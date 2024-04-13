Lady Tigers destroy Waskom, 17-3

Apr. 13—WASKOM — Troup trounced Waskom, 17-3, Friday in District 16-3A action that took place in Waskom.

Taylor Gillispie had four of the Lady Tigers' 11 hits. Two of her hits were doubles and she finished up with four RBI.

MaKayla Spencer went 2-3 at the plate and knocked in four Lady Tiger runs.

Other offensive standouts for Troup (18-7, 8-2) were Shiloh Sluder (2 singles) and Sydnie Dickey (triple, 2 RBI).

Lili Priest was the game's winning pitcher. She gave up three runs, one earned, off of three hits. In three innings of work Priest struck out two and walked seven.

The long season continued for Waskom (0-13, 0-9).

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday the Lady Tigers will host West Rusk.