Lady Stars capitalize on chances against Tigers

Apr. 16—Western Boone head coach Mike Vanderpool had been stressing to his team about making the most out of their opportunities in games.

On Tuesday against Lebanon, they did just that.

The Stars collected 14 hits in four plate appearances, scored 12 runs and came away with a 12-2, five-inning win.

"This is one of our first tough conference games and it is always a battle against them," Vanderpool said. "We really got our bats going, I can't say enough about our bats, and Gabby (Lewis) pitched phenomenal."

After a scoreless first inning, Western Boone started to get it going.

Mickey Burns reached on an error to start the inning, and Ally Lewis followed with an RBI single.

Kenzlei Mathews followed with a single, before another error allowed a second run to score.

Two batters later, Emma Shirley drove in two with a single to make it 4-0 on four unearned runs.

"Our defensive errors killed us today," Lebanon head coach Robert Archambeau said. "We put ourselves in a position where we had a lot of energy coming in, but sometimes one error can lead to a few others and then you can't get out of the rut. We're trying to preach confidence and positivity and being in a good headspace. Western Boone is a tremendous ball club and they took advantage of their chances."

The Stars added three more in the third, with Mathews driving in a run with a double, Kirstin McCormick driving in a run with a ground out and Dottie Wilson driving in a run with a single.

Lebanon got on the board with a Sophie Robison single in the fourth, but the Stars added five in the fourth on a RBIs with Mickayla Naanos and Mathews and a 3-run double from Wilson.

Six different Stars had at least two hits in the game, and every player in the line-up had a run scored or an RBI.

"It was great to see all of them contributing," Vanderpool said. "Especially in that last inning to have our 9-hitter Dottie come through with a bases-loaded, two-out double. That is great for her and the team."

Lebanon had five hits in the game, all in the last two innings.

Gabby Lewis nine of the first 10 she saw, allowing her team to get staked to the lead.

"She has always been an excellent pitcher and we expected that today," Archambeau said. "She's poised and calculated on the mound. She is a gem on the Stars' crown this year."

The two teams are scheduled to play game two on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

"This is a very emotional game, because there is a lot of familiarity with these teams," Archambeau said. "We respect them a lot and we want to be competitive and want to work hard and put ourselves in a good position."

Western Boone will be looking to go 4-0 in the conference ahead of a conference double header with Tri-West.

"They are capable of coming back and beating us tomorrow," Vanderpool said. "We want our girls to enjoy this tonight, but we will be ready for a hard game tomorrow. We know they are going to come out hard looking for revenge."

