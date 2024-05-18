Lady Spartans repeat as track sectional champs

May 17—CONNERSVILLE — Ten teams converged on Connersville High School Wednesday for the 1-day delayed IHSAA track and field sectional. By just 14 points, Connersville repeated as sectional champions, the Lady Spartans' sixth straight sectional title.

The Lady Spartans totaled 120 points to take top honors. Rushville was second with 106. Richmond took third with 95 followed by Centerville 79, Seton Catholic 69, Hagerstown 47, Tri 41, Union County 29, Northeastern 24 and Cambridge City Lincoln 1.

The top three individuals in each event advance to Tuesday's regional at Shelbyville.

The Lady Lions won four individual events on the night. Jenna Lawler won the shot put with a new sectional record 38-1.5. Lawler also won the discus with a distance of 106-5.

Trisha Morgan won the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.91.

Gabby Pavey took first place honors in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 9-0.

Finishing in the top three for Rushville were Katie Ripberger third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.77; the 4x100 relay team of Isabell Westphal, Alayna Miller, Leonie Boyer and Railey Combs second in 53.84; and Isabell Westphal third in pole vault at 8-0.

Placing (top 8) for the Lady Lions were:

—Railyn Combs eighth in 100 at 13.88

—Carly Senour fourth in 400 at 1:04.87

—Josie Corn sixth in 1600 with a time of 6:03.48 and eighth in the 3200 at 13:44.66

—Melaney Mahan fifth in 3200 at 13:30.41

—Trisha Morgan fifth in 100 hurdles in 18.02

—Mia Norvell sixth in 800 with a time of 2:45.34

—Katie Ripberger fifth in 300 hurdles in 56.03

—the 4x400 relay team of Carly Senour, Kelsey Morgan, Layla Denney and Trisha Morgan fourth in 4:33.49

—the 4x800 relay team of Madison Hankins, Melaney Mahan, Mia Norvell and Josie Corn fourth in 11:08.91

—Leonie Boyer fifth in high jump at 4-8

—McKenna Norris in the long jump at 15-4

—Kelsey Morgan seventh in shot put at 30-10

