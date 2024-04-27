Lady Roos even bi-district series with Timber Creek

Apr. 26—WEATHERFORD — Following a 1-0 defeat Thursday night against the Timber Creek Lady Falcons, the Weatherford Lady Kangaroos softball team's season was on the line on their home field Friday night in Game Two. The Lady Roos came out with frenetic energy in their dugout, scored 10 runs in the first two innings and held off Timber Creek down the stretch to secure a 10-7 victory that forced Game Three in this best-of-three bi-district series.

Weatherford senior Kaymie Chandler took the mound for Weatherford and retired three of the first four batters she faced. After that, the Lady Roos exploded for six first-inning runs. With the bases loaded, senior Aubrey Madrid scored a run after she was hit by a pitch to make it 2-0 and the next two runs came on wild pitches. The Lady Roos got two more runs courtesy of an RBI single from Kayleigh Cassels that increased the advantage to 6-0 after one inning.

The Lady Falcons benefitted from a two-run shot that cut the deficit to 6-2 through the top of the second inning, but Weatherford's bats remained hot in the bottom of the frame with three RBI hits scoring four more runs, extending the lead to 10-2.

In the next three innings, Timber Creek closed the gap to 10-7 with five unanswered runs, three of them coming off a three-run homer in the third inning. Despite that, Chandler settled in, the defense worked well behind her and the Lady Roos blanked Timber Creek for the remaining three innings to secure the must-win Game Two.

The Lady Roos will face Timber Creek in a winner-take-all Game Three at Noon Saturday at Northwest High School.