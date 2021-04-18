Lady Redhounds hang tough against Boyd County, St. Albans

Apr. 18—ASHLAND — Crystal Stidham's Corbin Lady Redhounds fell to 2-8 after dropping games to both St. Albans and Boyd County during Saturday's Tri-State Classic.

Boyd County needed eight innings to hand the Lady Redhounds a 7-6 loss while Corbin fell to St. Albans, 7-6.

"What a day for the Lady Redhounds," Stidham said. "The ending scores don't even come close to how today was a huge victory for my team. We faced an awesome Boyd County team and went extra innings, and one missed call changes the outcome of that game. I threw my senior, Shelby Stewart, for a couple of innings, and then put in my eighth-grader Danni Foley, who pitched an awesome game. We are working our pitchers and getting them all quality innings and just working together as a team.

"We went extra innings and scored but they were able to get one more across with two outs," she added. "But, without the missed call in the seventh, we would have won. My girls came to play. We hit well and hit against some talented pitching today."

Despite her team's loss to St. Albans, Stidham said she was pleased with her players' efforts at the plate and on the field.

"Due to a covid cancellation for Rowan, we ended up playing St Albans, West Virginia," she said. "What a great team, top to bottom, with their sophomore pitcher whose already getting college looks throwing low 60s the entire game. My girls came to play.

"We played them directly after the Boyd County game and my Lady RedHounds were slow to start with errors costing us three runs in the first," Stidham added. "We could have given up, but we played Lady Redhound, not giving up softball. We started getting hits and making some great plays the rest of the game. I threw freshman Kennedie Guiher the entire game, and she pitched an overall good game. We battled and without errors, the game is closer than the score. This weekend was an overall huge momentum builder for my team, we don't give up, and we will continue to get better, and we will be there when it counts. Go Lady Redhounds."

Saturday's Games

Game Two

St. Albans 10, Corbin 4

The Lady Redhounds dug themselves a 7-0 hole before rallying to score four runs in the sixth inning before falling to St. Albans, 10-4.

St. Albans took control of the game from the start, scoring three runs in the first inning while adding three more runs in the third inning. St. Albans our the finishing touches on its win with a run in the fifth inning and three more runs in the sixth inning.

Corbin managed to finish with seven hits in the loss but committed four errors in defense, leading to three unearned runs.

Shelby Stewart led the Lady Redhounds two hit and an RBI while Rebecca Stewart, Kaylee Morales, Raegan Walker and Morgan Hicks each delivering a hit and an RBI apiece.

Game One

Boyd County 7, Corbin 6, 8 innings

The Lady Redhounds hung tough through their matchup with Boys County, but the Lady Lions scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning pick up a 7-6 win over Corbin.

The Lady Redhounds built a 3-0 lead before seeing Boyd County begin to rally in the third inning with two runs. The Lady Lions added two more runs in the fourth inning before seeing Corbin tie the game in the top of the fifth with a run. Stidham's squad took a 6-5 lead in the top of the eighth inning before seeing Boyd County seal the win with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Dani Foley took the loss in the pitcher's circle for the Lady Redhounds, pitching four and two/thirds of an inning while allowing six hits and two runs while striking out two batters. Shelby Stewart Started the game and pitched three innings while surrendering three hits, and four earned runs. She also struck out four batters.

Alayna Reynolds and Rebecca Stewart led Corbin with three hits apiece while Stewart also drive in a run and finished with two runs scored. Raegan Walker had two hits and three RBI while Kaylee Morales also finished with two hits. Kaila Stidham drove in a run and finished with a hit while Shelby Stewart scored once and scored once.