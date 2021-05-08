Lady Rams find path to district win

May 8—RACELAND — Hannah Wilson slid into second base in the third inning, watched the ball skip away, got up and kept running.

Kierston Smith never bothered to slow down rounding the bag on a teammate's sacrifice bunt in the sixth.

For Raceland, every base and every run mattered against one of the 16th Region's top pitchers.

"It's tough," Lady Rams coach Robbie West said of facing Lewis County hurler Emily Cole. "She is a really good pitcher, but we got enough. That's all it took."

Raceland and Lewis County both generated plenty of base-path traffic on Friday night. The Lady Rams maximized their opportunities, while pitcher Raegan West pitched out of trouble time and again in a 4-2 Raceland victory.

The Lady Lions handed Cole a 2-0 lead before she took the circle. Raceland got them back and then some in the third frame, beginning on Wilson's bunt single to the left side of the infield.

Wilson swiped second base and advanced to third when the ball got away on the throw down to second, still with no outs. Maddie Stamper's bloop single drove Wilson home, Raegan West doubled in a run and Smith produced an RBI groundout.

Lewis County coach Joe Hampton knew the turning point when he saw it.

"Believe it or not, it is a game of momentum, just like hoops," said Hampton, in his first season coaching softball after retiring last year as the longest-tenured active boys basketball coach in the region. "I've definitely learned that."

Smith played add-on in the sixth. She singled with one out, moved to second on Shalyn West's sacrifice bunt and kept on going when the Lady Lions left third base uncovered.

"I knew (West) was gonna get the bunt down, and I'm already looking ahead," Smith said, "so I knew third base was gonna be open. Sha did an excellent job getting it down and executed."

Smith scored from there on a wild pitch to provide Raceland (17-6, 3-1 63rd District seeding) with an insurance run.

Story continues

"You can't teach the things that Kierston does on the bases," Robbie West said. "Kierston's always looking to take an extra base, always. She's just a heads-up baserunner."

That was enough offense for Raegan West, who after yielding a pair of two-out runs in the first inning stranded seven Lady Lions over the final 6 1-3 frames.

West scattered seven hits over seven innings. She authored six strikeouts and no walks.

"Raegan's crafty," her father and coach said. "Raegan gets herself out of jams. It's just one of those deals where she hit the pitches that we needed her to hit."

Cole singled home Madison Liles and courtesy runner Maddie Sparks scored on an error for Lewis County (14-2, 3-1 district seeding) in the first inning. But the Lady Lions left two runners in scoring position in the first inning and stranded one on second base four times after that.

"When we jumped out there 2-0, there was some excitement," Hampton said, "but my spiel to them as we took the field was, play like you're two down, not two up. And I thought defensively we were pretty solid, but I think we did relax after getting that 2-0 lead.

"On the other hand, coming to Raceland, it's gonna take more than two runs to beat them. We knew that. As good as Emily can pitch, it's gonna take more than two, and if that's all we're gonna be able to score, you can't expect to beat Raceland. They're a team that can put runs on the board."

Cole allowed four runs on five hits, with eight strikeouts and two walks. Cole and Liles had two hits apiece for the Lady Lions, who would have clinched at least a tie for the district's top seed with a win.

(606) 326-2658 — zklemme@dailyindependent.com

LEWIS CO. 200 000 0 — 2 7 3

RACELAND 003 001 X — 4 5 4

Cole and Tackett; R. West and S. West. W — R. West. L — Cole. 2B — Liles (LC), Tackett (LC), R. West (R).