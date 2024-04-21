Lady Rams, Dexter split twin bill

Apr. 20—DEXTER — Host Dexter overcame two eight-run deficits, then dug out of a six-run hole late to edge Portales High 20-19 and salvage a split of Wednesday's non-district softball doubleheader.

In the opener, the Lady Rams scored twice in the seventh to earn a 3-1 victory.

Junior Myleigh Banda tripled twice in three at-bats, scoring twice and driving in a run for the PHS (10-7) in Game 1. Meantime, freshman Annaleah Lujan and eighth-grader Amaya Lujan combined on a four-hitter, with Amaya Lujan working the final three innings to get the win.

Each team scored in the third, and it remained 1-1 until the seventh. Freshman Danyela Munoz went 1-for-3 with a run-scoring double for the Lady Demons (11-7).

PHS, which scored seven in the first, led 8-0 after 1 1/2 innings and 13-5 after 3 1/2 . The Lady Rams were up 17-11 before Dexter, ranked third in Class 3A, tallied eight times in the bottom of the sixth.

Portales tied it with two in the seventh, but the Lady Demons were able to push one over in the bottom half to win it.

Eighth-grader Issabellah Aguilar led Dexter's 21-hit attack, going 4-for-5 with an RBI while scoring three times. Junior Alexa Miramontes finished 3-for-5 and drove in five runs, while seniors Yolanda Mendoza and Chloe Miles each had three hits and scored twice, with Miles also knocking in three.

Amaya Lujan went 5-for-5 with a double, four runs scored and two RBIs for PHS, while sophomore Mariah Lujan tallied 3-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run, three runs scored and four RBIs. Freshman Addyson Mayberry doubled twice and tripled in four at-bats, scoring twice and driving in one, and Annaleah Lujan singled and doubled in five at-bats, scoring twice and driving in one.

Portales was slated to return to District 4-4A play on Friday night with a twin bill at Roswell Goddard. Next up for the Lady Rams is a 5 p.m. single district tilt at home on Tuesday against top-ranked Artesia.

Lovington 3, Portales 1 (Tuesday) — In the District 4-4A opener for both teams, the visiting Lady Wildcats (15-3) fell behind 1-0 in the first inning, but picked up single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh to pull it out behind the three-hit pitching of junior Daphne Urajara.

Junior Jocelynn Holguin drove in two runs with a pair of hits for the Lady Wildcats, ranked fourth in 4A, while senior Angelina Corral had the other RBI and finished 2-for-4 with a double.

Banda led PHS on offense with 2-for-3, a triple and a run scored. Annaleah Lujan pitched a complete game for Portales, scattering 10 hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.