Lady Purple Tigers run-rule Smith County

Apr. 17—WATERTOWN — Smith County struck first, but Watertown dominated the rest of the way in a 15-1 run-rule win Monday.

Maddie Kemp's two-out home run to left field staked Smith County to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

But Watertown came back with six in the bottom half as the Lady Purple Tigers batted around. Harlie Phillips hit a two-run single and Rachel Cromer a two-run double for a 4-1 lead.

By the end of the game, Phillips had four hits, including a double. Cromer had three RBIs on two doubles. Alyssa Wood had two RBIs on a double and single while Kay McGuire had driven in two on a double. Callie Buhler and Drew Pryor produced a pair of singles apiece as the Lady Tigers finished with 15 hits.

The home run aside, McGuire dominated the Lady Owls, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out five in a five-inning complete game.

Knight keeps East Robertson at bay in Lebanon win

CROSS PLAINS — Reagan Schmitz had three hits to lead Lebanon's offense in a 5-2 win at East Robertson on Monday.

Schmitz's hits were a first-inning triple and a pair of singles.

Lebanon's first run came on a first-inning sacrifice fly by Lillie Huddleston. Maci Hodge's RBI single made it 2-0 in the second.

Laina Knight kept East Robertson at bay by allowing six hits and one earned run in seven innings with a walk and three strikeouts.

In addition to Schmitz, Alyssa Horne also had three hits while Huddleston drove in two runs on two hits. The Lady Devils finished with 13 hits.

Wilson drives in five as Friendship run-rules Gallatin 15-4

Izzy Wilson drove in five runs Monday night to lift Friendship Christian past visiting Gallatin 15-4.

Wilson homered, tripled and singled twice as Friendship scored in all four at-bats in improving to 12-6. Khloe Smith doubled and Bella Ellis had two singles as they and Gabby Lowe each knocked in two runs. Landry West had two singles while Bell Nokes doubled as the Lady Commanders collected 13 hits.

Angela Eden spotted the Lady Wave a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning but went the distance to hold Gallatin to seven hits and a walk while striking out five.

Watertown's Taylor tosses 3-inning no-hitter in 16-0 Lady Tiger triumph

WATERTOWN — Avery Taylor tossed a three-inning no-hitter last Friday as Watertown run-ruled Jackson County 16-0.

Taylor faced one over the minimum as a hit batter kept her from a perfect game. She struck out five of the 10 Lady Devils she faced.

Watertown scored 10 times in the first inning and six in the second, notching nine hits.

Rachel Cromer drove in three runs while Taylor, Callie Buhler, Rachel Seabern and Gracy Brindley each knocked in two. Abby Hall doubled and singled. Seabern, Buhler and Taylor also had a two-base hit apiece.

Lady Commanders crush Lipscomb 11-2

NASHVILLE — Friendship Christian dominated host Lipscomb Academy 11-2 last Friday.

The Lady Commanders took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. After Lipscomb cut the margin in half in the bottom half, Friendship sent seven runners across the plate in the third, finishing with 16 hits.

Claire Miller drove in three runs on a double and single while Riese Huckaby doubled and knocked in two scores. Izzy Wilson and Bell Nokes both singled twice and doubled. Gabby Lowe tripled as she, Bella Ellis and Khloe Smith each had two hits.

Angela Eden scattered six hits and three walks while striking out four in seven innings for the Lady Commanders, who climbed to 11-6 for the season.

Mt. Juliet goes 4-1 at Gibbs Tournament

KNOXVILLE — Mt. Juliet went 4-1 in the Gibbs Tournament last weekend.

The Lady Bears opened last Friday with a 2-1 win over Baylor behind the three-hit pitching of Taylor Haymans.

Annalise Mecklenburg doubled home Mt. Juliet's first run in the bottom of the third inning.

Baylor scored an unearned run in the fourth to tie the score at 1-1.

Mt. Juliet followed with a 6-4 win over William Blount.

Hadley Rayburn erased a 2-1 Governors lead with a sixth-inning RBI single.

The Lady Bears took the lead in the seventh behind RBI singles by Hailee Crews and Kailey Glover and a two-run error.

Jewell Hale was the winning pitcher with nine hits allowed in seven innings.

Hale and Rayburn each banged out two hits.

The Lady Bears returned Saturday and edged Christian Academy of Knoxville 4-3 on a walk-off error in the bottom of the fifth inning.

CAK took a second-inning lead on a squeeze bunt.

Mecklenburg drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the third to tie the score.

After falling behind in the top of the fourth, Mt. Juliet moved ahead in the bottom half as Chloe Younggren singled, Savanna Schaffer walked and CAK committed an error.

Hale was the winning pitcher with two runs and six hits allowed in four innings before Haymans took over.

Hailey Stewart led the Lady Bears with two hits from the leadoff spot.

Mt. Juliet then shut out Dobyns Bennett 4-0 as Haymans allowed four hits in five innings, fanning five and walking three.

All of the scoring came in the first inning on a Younggren double, a Kendall Bucher sacrifice fly, a Brookelyn Aldridge triple and a passed ball.

Mt. Juliet was then ousted by Silverdale Baptist 6-0 as the Seahawks had eight hits off Hale in five innings.

Younggren had two Mt. Juliet's hits.

Green Hill repeats as Raptor champions behind dramatic comeback

BRENTWOOD — Green Hill went 6-0-1 last weekend to capture the Raptor Classic at Crockett Park.

It looked like the Lady Hawks were destined for second place when the defending 4A state champions ended the final inning of the championship game trailing longtime small-school power Forrest (four state titles in 10 finals appearances in the A and 2A level since 2002) by six runs. But Green Hill scored nine times to overtake the Rockets 9-8 and repeat as champions, improving to 27-6-2 for the season.

Avary Stockwell led the Lady Hawk offense with four home runs and 18 RBIs. Maddie McIntyre hit two over the wall. Parker Herrin, Savannah Wilson and PK Barnes each went 2-0 in the circle.

The semifinals against Karns was dramatic in its own way. Tied in the final inning, Stockwell's walk-off grand slam broke the deadlock and sent Green Hill to the finals.

Green Hill advanced in bracket play with a 5-1 win over Rockvale and a 9-1 verdict over Cheatham County.

The Lady Hawks won their Friday games 14-0 over Columbia Academy and 5-4 over Lincoln County. They began Saturday with an 8-8 tie with Nolensville in a rematch of last year's state semifinal.