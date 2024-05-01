Lady Pioneer golfers win program's first state championship

Apr. 30—Senior Lucy Darr had played countless rounds at Stillwater Country Club over the past two years, but the one on Tuesday felt different.

She knew the Stillwater Lady Pioneers were going to win the program's first state championship, so the last four holes were more of a coronation than a competition.

"I tried to normalize it as much as I could," Darr said. "I could tell by the way everyone was acting and the way people were watching. I also knew how well everyone else was playing. I could just see it in their walks. I just tried to have fun."

The five Lady Pioneers carded a combined 615 over the two-day event — 11 strokes ahead of runner-up Norman North. Timberwolf sophomore Juliana Hong won the individual championship with a score of 141.

Darr, who is the daughter of former OSU men's golf assistant coach Donnie Darr, was three strokes behind as the individual runner-up. She shot a 71 on Monday and a 73 on Tuesday.

"I didn't really know what was going to be a good score today because it was so windy, so I just kept chugging along, just kept trying to play my own game and not worry about what everyone else was doing," Darr said. "It doesn't really help you at all."

The Oklahoma State signee was hoping to end her prep career with the individual championship, but that would have been secondary to the team title.

"I'm just glad that we could finally get it done my senior year," she said.

Stillwater finished fourth in 2023, and coach Angela Knott said Darr's leadership lifted the team to glory.

"She lives and breathes golf, and we told her last year it was going to be up to her to rally these girls," Knott said. "She was going to have to stay after 'em and make sure they were putting in the work, and she's been an amazing leader for our team."

Sophomore Nikki Pitts and junior Amy Reavis, who both carded a 155, placed eighth and ninth, respectively. Freshman Maggie Ruby finished 16th with a 161, and senior Jade Gosney had a two-round score of 166.

"We're just so proud of these girls and how hard they've worked in the offseason for the last year," Knott said. "Can't be more excited for them.

"To win in front of all of these people that have been supporting these girls, that have been there day in and day out, it was really special for them to be here and experience it with the girls."