Lady Panthers win thriller in semis

HARTFORD — Kamryn Timmons struck out 18 batters in a stellar performance, and Daviess County’s offense finally broke through in the top of the ninth inning to capture a 1-0 win over Meade County in an instant-classic thriller during the 3rd Region Softball Tournament semifinals Thursday night at Ohio County High School.

With the victory, the Lady Panthers (27-6) will face Hancock County (29-9) in the regional title game at 6 p.m. on Friday as DC attempts to earn its fifth straight trip to the KHSAA state tournament.

Facing two outs in the top of the ninth inning, DC’s Annie Newman needed only one pitch to belt a base hit to left-center field for a stand-up double. One batter later, Callie Smith’s hard-hit grounder to the right side scored Newman for the only run of the game.

Timmons struck out the first two batters on six pitches in the bottom of the ninth, and the Lady Panthers forced a groundout to seal the victory.

Meade County pitcher Kaelyn Ledford, who held DC hitless until Makayla Rowan’s two-out single in the top of the eighth, finished with eight strikeouts, allowed three hits and walked a pair in the complete-game effort.

The Lady Wave (25-12) got an early opportunity when Ledford led off the bottom of the first with a walk and later stole second, but two strikeouts and a flyout ended the threat.

Meade County got runners to second base on three more occasions, including on a pair of hits and steals from Danica Love, but the Lady Wave couldn’t advance any further.

DC’s Kylie Clark and Sadie Morris drew consecutive two-out walks in the top of the third before Ledford ended the frame on a strikeout, and she didn’t allow another baserunner for the next five innings.

DAVIESS COUNTY 000 000 001 — 1 3 0

MEADE COUNTY 000 000 000 — 0 2 0

WP-Timmons. LP-Ledford. 2B-Newman (DC)

HANCOCK COUNTY 7, OHIO COUNTY 1

The Lady Hornets’ Emmalynn Higdon and Layni Roberts drove in three runs apiece, and pitcher Lily Roberts struck out 15 batters as Hancock County beat Ohio County in the 3rd Region Softball Tournament semifinals on Thursday at Ohio County High School.

The Lady Hornets (29-9) advance to the regional championship game to play Daviess County (27-6) at 6 p.m. on Friday, as Hancock County seeks its first fast-pitch regional crown in program history.

Baylee Estes led off the game with an infield single before Ella House and Lily Roberts drew consecutive walks to load the bases with one out. During the next at-bat, Layni Roberts drilled a bases-clearing triple down the right-field line that put Hancock County up 3-0. Higdon’s RBI groundout then scored Layni Roberts and gave the Lady Hornets a four-run lead.

Hancock County added a trio of two-out runs in the top of the fourth, highlighted by Higdon’s three-run home run after Ava Riggs got on with a double and Jordyn Waltrip drew a walk.

The no-hitter effort for Lily Roberts was broken up in the bottom of the sixth frame when Talynn Clark drilled a two-out bomb for the Lady Eagles (15-16). Ohio County’s Lily Hill singled, and Madyson Crowe drew a walk, but the Lady Hornets regrouped to force a third out and preserve their lead.

Roberts, who gave up three hits and walked two in seven innings, kept Ohio County at bay from there.

Estes finished 2-for-4 with a run for the Lady Hornets, who tallied seven hits.

HANCOCK COUNTY 400 300 0 — 7 7 0

OHIO COUNTY 000 001 0 — 1 3 1

WP-Li. Roberts. LP-Graves. 2B-Carnes, Riggs (HC). 3B-La. Roberts (HC). HR-Higdon (HC), Clark (OC).