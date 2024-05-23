Lady Panthers win 9th District title

Annie Newman and Briley Henry belted home runs for Daviess County, and pitchers Sophia Cain and Kamryn Timmns combined for a no-hitter as the Lady Panthers defeated Owensboro Catholic 6-0 in the 9th District Softball Tournament championship game on a rain-soaked Wednesday at OCHS's Parents Park.

Both teams automatically advance to next week's 3rd Region Tournament in Hartford. Due to thunderstorms in the area, the game was moved back two hours from its original 6 p.m. start time.

With DC (25-6) designated as the home team on the scoreboard, Newman waited just two pitches before blasting a two-out solo homer to center field and giving her team a 1-0 lead.

The Lady Panthers exploded for five runs in the second inning to give themselves a cushion.

Molly Hancock drew a leadoff walk, Danielle Beckwith reached safely with a bunt, and Henry, facing a full count after fouling off three consecutive pitches, sent a towering shot to left field that pushed DC to a 4-0 lead. Moments later, Kylie Clark got on with a base hit, stole second and scored on Shelby Bennett's RBI double to left field. A Catholic error then allowed Bennett to plate a run, capping off the game's scoring.

After that, however, opportunities for both teams were limited.

Clark got on base and advanced to second on another Catholic error in the fourth, but the Lady Aces forced three consecutive outs to limit the damage.

DC's Callie Smith led off the fifth with a single, and courtesy runner Avery Morris moved to second with Hancock's sacrifice bunt, but Catholic's defense didn't allow her to get any closer.

Only one runner reached base for either team over the final two innings.

In the circle, Cain earned the pitching win after striking out six batters and walking one in five innings. Timmons entered in relief for the final two frames and collected four strikeouts with one walk.

Henry led DC with a trio of RBIs.

Hannah Tignor drew a pair of walks for Catholic (17-14).

The win secured the eighth district title in the last nine seasons for the Lady Panthers.

Matchups for the 3rd Region Tournament will be drawn Friday.

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC|000 000 0 — 0 0 2

DAVIESS COUNTY|150 000 x — 6 6 1

WP-Cain. LP-Robbins. 2B-Bennett (DC). HR-Newman, Henry (DC).