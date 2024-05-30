Lady Panthers rout Butler County in regional tourney

HARTFORD — Molly Hancock went 2-for-2 with a triple and a home run, drove in four runs and scored three times as Daviess County rolled to a 16-1 win in four innings against Butler County in the first round of the 3rd Region Softball Tournament on Wednesday at Ohio County High School.

The Lady Panthers (26-6) move on to play Meade County (25-11) in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Though DC trailed 1-0 after the first inning, Hancock’s stand-up triple in the bottom of the second frame led to a game-tying sacrifice fly from Briley Henry — and the Lady Panthers took over from there. DC took a commanding lead with five runs in the bottom of the third inning, highlighted by Hancock’s three-run home run to right field.

“She did a nice job,” Lady Panthers head coach John Biggs said of the sophomore right fielder. “One thing about her home run is she had two strikes on her, so she fouls some pitches off and got a pitch that she could handle and just barreled it up.

“She’s been a really hot hitter for us here lately. She does a good job of making the pitcher throw some pitches, and she’s got a little pop in her bat. I’m really proud of her.”

Kylie Clark led off the bottom of the third with a base hit, and Shelby Bennett drew a walk before Annie Newman’s RBI base hit pushed DC to a 2-1 lead. Callie Smith hit an RBI grounder that gave the Lady Panthers a 3-1 lead — setting the stage for Hancock’s long ball.

“Even in the first two innings, as far as getting baserunners on, we were pretty quiet, but I thought we hit some balls pretty hard,” Biggs said. “They made some nice plays, and we knew that they’re capable and they had some kids in their lineup that can hit the ball.

“The last time we played them, they scored seven runs, so we knew we needed to have some quality at-bats and score some runs.”

Clark led off the bottom of the fourth with a double, Bennett drew another walk, Newman drove in a run with a base hit, and Smith walked to load the bases as DC held a 7-1 lead. Hancock drew a walk, Danielle Beckwith and Jaycee Noffsinger were both hit by pitches, and Makayla Rowan hit a two-run single to left field for a 12-1 advantage. Clark drew a walk to again load the bases, Sadie Morris belted a two-RBI double, and Clark and Morris scored moments later on a wild pitch to end the contest.

Sophia Cain earned the full-game pitching win after giving up one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. The sophomore surrendered an RBI double to Mia Thomas in the top of the first inning but allowed only one runner on base for the remainder of the contest.

“For some of these kids, it’s their first regional game, so there were probably some nerves,” Biggs noted, “but I thought the last inning, she threw really well. Those last couple of innings were our best, so we’ll build on this and hopefully come out ready to play tomorrow.”

Newman went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs for DC, Morris finished with two RBIs and two runs, Bennett scored twice, Rowan drove in two runs, and Clark tallied two hits and scored twice.

Butler County ended its season at 10-20.

BUTLER COUNTY 100 0 — 1 3 0

DAVIESS COUNTY 015 (10) — 16 10 0

WP-Cain. LP-Franzell. 2B-Clark, Morris (DC), Thomas (BC). 3B-Hancock (DC). HR-Hancock (DC).

MEADE COUNTY 8, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 1

Both teams battled to a stalemate through four innings, but the Lady Wave pulled away down the stretch in the first round of the 3rd Region Softball Tournament at Ohio County High School.

Meade County (25-11), which advances to play Daviess County (26-6) in Thursday’s semifinals at 7:30 p.m., plated seven runs over the final three frames to seal the win.

The Lady Wave struck in the top of the second inning when Logan Compton led off with a base hit and scored two batters later on an RBI single from Autumn Rodgers.

Muhlenberg County (21-7) responded in the bottom of the third frame, as Joshlynn Noe led off with a single, advanced to second base on Ava Carver’s sacrifice bunt and scored on an RBI double from Taylor Wilkins.

From there, however, it was all Meade County.

The Lady Waves went ahead in the top of the fifth after Karissa Fortwengler belted a leadoff double to left field, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Kaelyn Ledford’s sacrifice fly.

Savannah Miller led off the top of the sixth frame with a home run to left, and Fortwengler drove in two runs with a double to give the Lady Wave a 4-1 advantage.

Meade County added a quartet of runs — Hannah Carter hit an RBI double, two runs scored on errors, and Rodgers added another RBI — to provide the final margin.

Noe finished 2-for-3 with a run to lead the Lady Mustangs.

Fortwengler went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run for the Lady Waves, Compton finished 3-for-4 with two runs, and Rodgers was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Ledford earned the complete-game pitching win after striking out nine batters with one walk and allowing one earned run on five hits.

MEADE COUNTY 010 012 4 — 8 14 1

MUHLENBERG COUNTY 001 000 0 — 1 5 4

WP-Ledford. LP-Carver. 2B-Fortwengler 2, Carter (Me), Wilkins (Mu). HR-Miller (Me).