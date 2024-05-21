Lady Panthers beat OHS in district tourney

Annie Newman went 4-for-4 at the plate, drove in three runs and scored twice, and Kamryn Timmons struck out 11 batters as Daviess County opened the 9th District Softball Tournament with a 7-1 win against Owensboro on Monday at Owensboro Catholic High School.

The Lady Panthers (24-6) will advance to Wednesday’s district championship game and face the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between Apollo and Owensboro Catholic.

“I thought we really barreled up some balls,” said DCHS head coach John Biggs, whose team tallied 14 hits in the win. “Annie Newman’s seeing the ball really well. She just hit line drives.

“That was our gameplan going in: Hit line drives, hit the ball hard, and we’ll find some holes. For the most part, our batters have been patient at the plate and getting pitches that we can barrel up and do those types of things. I thought we did a fairly decent job.”

Timmons got the pitching win after giving up only two hits in five shutout innings.

“I thought Kam was really efficient,” Biggs added. “She pitched five innings and kept them in check. They hit some balls, and that’s going to happen. Then, we wanted to give Sophia [Cain] some action, too, and she came in and was efficient, too.”

DC, the designated home team, struck for three runs in the bottom of the first inning to seize an early lead. Sadie Morris led off with a double, advanced to third base on a ground out and then scored on Annie Newman’s RBI base hit to left field. Callie Smith belted an RBI double to center field, and Danielle Beckwith’s sacrifice fly scored courtesy runner Avery Morris for a 3-0 advantage.

Newman led off the bottom of the third inning with a single, advanced to third base two batters later on Beckwith’s base hit and then scored on Briley Henry’s RBI single to left field to give DC a four-run edge.

Two more runs in the fifth — powered by a leadoff base hit from Kylie Clark, an RBI double from Morris and an RBI single from Newman — extended the Lady Panthers’ advantage to 6-0.

DC’s Jaycee Noffsinger led off the bottom of the sixth with a double and scored on Newman’s RBI base hit to right field, capping off the Lady Panthers’ scoring.

Owensboro (7-17) got on the board in the top of the seventh when Hessi Johnson blasted a leadoff home run to center field, but the Lady Devils couldn’t manufacture any further runs. Johnson went 2-for-3 for the Lady Devils.

Morris finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI for DC, Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Molly Hancock was 2-for-4.

The Lady Panthers will play for a district title and advance to the 3rd Region Tournament for the eighth time in nine seasons.

“That first game (of the district tournament) is really important because if you win, you know you advance,” Biggs said. “We talk all the time about putting ourselves in the best position, whether it’s the No. 1 seed in the district tournament or going into the regional tournament.

“We’ll have a good practice tomorrow, and then we’re going to see who our opponent will be Wednesday. Hopefully, we’ll have a good effort again.”

OWENSBORO 000 000 1 — 1 3 1

DAVIESS COUNTY 301 201 x — 7 14 1

WP-Timmons. LP-Rhineburger. 2B-Morris 2, Smith, Noffsinger (DC). HR-Johnson (O).