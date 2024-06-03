Lady Panthers battled through tough schedule

The Daviess County High School softball team will spend the next several days preparing for its upcoming trip to the KHSAA state tournament, and although the Lady Panthers are headed to Lexington for the fifth consecutive season, they’re not taking the opportunity for granted.

DC (28-6), which defeated Hancock County in the 3rd Region Tournament championship game Friday night, drew the early-morning special to face 12th Region winner Mercer County (18-9) at 9 a.m. CT on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers returned three of their top four hitters from the 2023 squad that reached the second round of the state tournament, but DC coach John Biggs knew most of his players were stepping into new roles and assuming new responsibilities this spring — a process expedited by the opponents they faced along the way.

“All these kids have been in our program for a while,” Biggs said. “They may not have the varsity experience, but they’ve been in the program for a while, so they know our process, they know our standard, they know how we do things. It’s that next-person-up mentality, and the next step with this group was just getting them to gain experience in pressure situations.

“That’s why we played the schedule that we played. We played some top-notch teams and some really good pitchers to prepare them for that. Yeah, we want to win some games in the regular season, but that’s all about getting us ready for the postseason.”

Of Daviess County’s six losses this season, only one came against an in-state foe (Henderson County).

Sophomore shortstop Annie Newman returned to again lead the Lady Panthers’ offense with a .517 hitting average with 65 runs batted in (fifth in the KHSAA), but DC heavily relied on a defense that gave up 2.5 runs per game. Sophomore Sophia Cain and freshman Kamryn Timmons split pitching duties after each seeing limited action last year, and the duo combined to help Daviess rack up 319 strikeouts (seventh in the state) with a 2.06 team earned-run average (14th).

DC had to replace the production of eight seniors heading into this season, and the Lady Panthers are still relatively young, with only one senior and four juniors on the roster.

As the season went on, Biggs admitted, it was a process — but he’s been happy with the way this year’s Lady Panthers have continued the program’s culture.

“We had some kids in some new positions or starting for us for the first time, but there was no deer-in-the-headlights (look),” Biggs said. “The past couple years, as freshmen or eighth-graders, they sat back and watched those other kids in front of them and how they carried themselves, and that’s important to us. Yeah, we want to win softball (games) and we want to put a quality product out there on the field, but there’s a lot of development of young ladies, and we want to do things the right way.”

“That probably gives me more joy than winning softball games — when people say, ‘You’re doing it the right way, your girls play the right way.’ That gives me more pleasure probably than winning games.”