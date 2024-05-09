Lady Packer soccer end season with a banquet

May 8—MOULTRIE — "Lady Packers varsity soccer, for the first time in 10 years, have won over five games in a season," said head coach Carlos Bautista. "Last year the ladies won five. This year there was one tie; so, five and a half wins."

The varsity roster was compiled of the following athletes: Rhylee Tillery, Marley Ocampo, Anna-Lee Vaughan, Vashti Camacho, Jaida Gachuz, Jasmin Grijalva, Eidi Gachuz, Chelsea Moreno, Jennifer Cano, Carolina Brown, Greer Turnipseed, Vanessa Torres, Ellis Turnipseed, Mollie Hewett, Tatum Salter, Krystal Guerrero, Jenidi Leon, Allyson Portillo, Melissa Breedlove and student manager Daniela Malagon.

All of these student athletes for honored during Monday night's end of season banquet.

Individual awards were also presented during the banquet, including position awards, region awards and scholar awards.

Five different players were awarded the five different position awards.

Taking home the defending player of the year award was Torres; and, the counterpart of offensive plater of the year went to Salter.

Midfield player of the year was presented to Moreno.

Cape Crusader was Vaughan, while Hewett took home the most valuable player award.

Ellis Turnipseed and Jaida Gachuz were selected as honorable mentions for All-Region teams.

The second team for all region saw players Moreno and Guerrero.

First team had Salter and Hewett.

Twelve athletes from the varsity team maintained a 90% GPA in all classes throughout the year, and were presented with the scholar award: Camacho, Ocampo, Tillery, Eidi Gachuz, Moreno, Cano, Brown, Greer Turnipseed, Ellis Turnipseed, Torres, Hewett and Guerrero.

In additional to all of these awards, there were also six Lady Packers who where chosen to represent Colquitt County in the 299 All-Star game: Tillery, Jaida Gachuz, Moreno, Guerrero, Salter and Hewett.

Also honored during the banquet was the junior varsity team.

Finishing the season 3-3-6, the JV Lady Packers soccer team had a total of 18 goals throughout the season.

Playing on the JV roster was: Portillo, Emily Baker, Francia Crisostomo, Leon, Jasmin Bailon-Perez, Marley Armstrong, Alexis Stallings, Melissa Nunez, Taylor Hewitt, Lucy Watson, Natasha Romulo, Virdiana Lopez, Lesly Tercero, Cadelaria Tercero, Malanie Avila, Breedlove and Jasmin Mendoza.

America Rodriguez and Mercy Dawthleikhun were student managers for the JV roster.

When the five individual awards were given, five different athletes were honored.

Portillo was presented with the defensive player of the year, while the offensive player of the year was given to Breedlove.

Midfield player of the year was won by Leon.

Cape Crusader was handed to Avila and Hewett went home with the most valuable player award.

Six JV athletes also achieved the scholar awards: Breedlove, Mendoza, Rodriguez, Portillo, Baker and Watson.

Looking toward the 2024-25 season, the Lady Packers are beginning to plan summer trainings and practices.