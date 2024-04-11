Lady Packer senior soccer athletes honored

Apr. 10—MOULTRIE — Six Lady Packer athletes in the Colquit County High school soccer program will be graduating at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

Half of them have played together in the program for the past six years.

Vanesa Torres, No. 14, is one of those players.

Escorted by Petronila Rodriguez, Torres plans to take a gap year before attending college at Georgia Southwestern State.

When asked what words she would pass along, Torres responded with if at first you don't succeed, fix your ponytail and try again.

Beating Camden County during her junior year in overtime was No. 10, Krystal Guerrero's, favorite Lady Packer memory over her past six years of playing.

Ana Balderrama and Juan Guerrero escorted Krystal, who has going to be continuing both her academic and soccer careers at Brewtno-Parker, with hopes to major in biology and becoming a family physician.

The final Lady Packers to begin the program for the past six years was Mollie Hewett, No. 8, who was escorted by Chad and Jessica Hewitt.

With plans to attend Valdosta State University to pursue a degree in dermatology, Hewett's leaves the future program athletes with the idea that if you take care of the little things then the big things will take care of themselves.

Ellis Turnipseed, No. 24, was in the program for five years.

Ken and Fraley Turnipseed escorted Ellis down the field, who's enjoyed every moment of playing with her friends.

Rollins College will be seeing the attendance of Ellis for the 2024-25 school year.

With a sports scholarship to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Tatum Salter was a Lady Packer for five years.

Julie Courtney escorted Salter, who is planing on a career in physiology.

Beating Camden County in overtime her junior year is Salter's favorite moment in the program.

Finally, Jasmin Mendoza, who was escorted by Karina Carranza, is the last Lady Packer who will be graduating this year.

Excited to have the opportunity to play her senior year, Mendoza is going to attend Valdosta State University on the CAMP scholarship and will be majoring in accounting.

Thanking all the seniors for their hard work and dedication to the program, head coach Carlos Bautista hopes each athlete maintains their championship mindset and remember they are each a superhero.