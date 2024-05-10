Lady Noles fall to Myrtle in final game of third-round series

MYRTLE – Myrtle’s Brooklyn Streich was in the zone from start to finish out last Monday evening’s third-round series.

Streich allowed only one run and two hits while going the distance in the circle in a 5-1 win for Myrtle in Game 3 to advance the Lady Hawks past Smithville. Myrtle will face Pine Grove in the Class 1A North half finals.

Streich had a difficult day in Myrtle’s 16-8 loss in Game 2 as Smithville outhit the Lady Hawks 16-13 in the comeback win for the Lady Noles, but she bounced back in a big way last Monday.

“I think tonight she came back and man, did she pitch well,” Myrtle head coach Brooke Gordon said. “She hit her spots, and she had the pitches. They went where we wanted them to go, and they produced outs. Our defense stood up behind her and made some great plays.”

Myrtle (22-5) jumped on Smithville (22-9) early. The Lady Hawks drew back-to-back walks to lead off the bottom of the first inning, and a Streich sacrifice fly scored a run. Aubrey Henderson singled in another for what eventually stood as the game-winning run.

Streich was efficient and kept Smithville’s hitters off balance. She finished the night with seven strikeouts and only gave up four hits.

The Lady Noles did not score until they were already trailing 4-0 in the sixth on a sac fly by Andi Kate Holloway after Hallie Benson reached second on an error.

“I was very nervous today, but I had a good feeling that as long as we came out and played how we know how to play, we’ll be okay,” Streich said. “We always tell each other to never let off the gas because once we do, we fall apart. We never let off the gas, and we did okay.”

Myrtle immediately restored its four-run lead in the bottom of the sixth. Henderson clubbed a leadoff triple down the right-field line and scored on a groundout.

Smithville’s Caylee Parker hit a triple in the top of the seventh with one out, but Streich retired the next two batters to end the game.

“I’d go to battle with (this team) against anybody,” Smithville head coach John Harris said. “I’m proud of each and every one of them. These seniors (Benson, Holloway, Olivia Carter, Kelby Seales, Branigan Vaughn, Kayleigh Ann Prince and Kyrsten Davis) have set the tone for the future. I can’t thank them enough for everything they’ve done for this program.”

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Myrtle led from start to finish, scoring a pair of runs in the first inning.

Big Stat: Henderson went 2 for 2 at the plate with an RBI and a walk and was the only Myrtle batter with multiple hits.

Coach Speak: “We went up (to the plate) and wanted to be aggressive, put the bat on the ball. We knew we had to score runs, and they held up to their end of the deal. I couldn’t be any prouder of them, and we’re just ready for the next round.” – Gordon