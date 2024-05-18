Lady Mustangs turn back OHS 6-0

Abry Carver went 2-for-2 and drove in three runs as Muhlenberg County took a 6-0 high school softball win over Owensboro on Thursday in Greenville.

Joshlynn Noe went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs for the Lady Mustangs (20-6), Taylor Wilkins went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and Ava Carver added an RBI.

Addison Hill and Hessi Johnson each belted a double for the Lady Devils (7-16).

OWENSBORO 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

MUHLENBERG COUNTY 01 140 — 6 9 0

WP-Frodge. LP-Rhineburger. 2B-Noe, Wilkins (MC), Hill, Johnson (O).

HENDERSON COUNTY 15, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 0

The Lady Aces were held without a hit and committed one error in a loss at Parents Park.

Catholic slipped to 14-13.

Sanlyn Shields led Henderson County (28-5) with four RBIs.

HENDERSON COUNTY 290 4 — 15 15 0

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 000 00 — 0 0 1

WP-Kemp. LP-Robbins. 2B-Rollings, Burczyk, Shields, Kemp (H).

BASEBALL DAVIESS COUNTY 11, BUTLER COUNTY 1

Cameron Rickard went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and an RBI and threw two hitless innings in the Panthers’ victory in Morgantown.

Noah Ranburger went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI for DC (17-16), Brody Brubaker went 2-for-2 with a run, Toby Morris recorded two runs and two RBIs, and Lucas Ward drove in two runs.

Malacki Murphy drove in the lone run for Butler County (12-11).

DAVIESS COUNTY 125 30 — 11 13 1

BUTLER COUNTY 001 00 — 1 4 3

WP-Rickard. LP-Murphy. 2B-Ranburger, Rickard (DC).