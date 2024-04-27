Lady Mustangs rout McLean County

Katie Garrett went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, and Bella McCarraher struck out six batters in the no-hit effort as Muhlenberg County beat McLean County 18-0 in four innings Thursday in Calhoun.

Joshlynn Noe went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI for the Lady Mustangs (16-5, 3-0 10th District), Ava Carver finished 2-for-4 with two runs, McCarraher was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run, and Jaycee Phillips went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs.

McLean County slipped to 4-15 overall and 0-3 in district play.

MUHLENBERG COUNTY 070 (11) — 18 18 0

McLEAN COUNTY 000 0 — 0 0 5

WP-McCarraher. LP-Geel. 2B-McCarraher, Noe (Mu).

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7, MADISONVILLE 2

Hannah Robbins struck out eight batters in the circle and clubbed a solo home run to help the Lady Aces win in Madisonville.

Harper Latham went 2-for-2 with a home run and two runs for Catholic (12-9), while Gracie Dukate and Maren Riney drove in two runs each.

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 014 101 0 — 7 7 0

MADISONVILLE 101 000 0 — 2 4 3

WP-Robbins. LP-Kirk. 2B-Kirk (M). HR-Latham, Robbins (OC), Stoltz (M).

GIRLS’ TENNIS CASTLE (IND.) 4, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 1

The Lady Aces fell in a matchup in Newburgh, picking up a singles win by Maddie Meyer.