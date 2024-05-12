Lady Mustangs beat Marshall County 3-1

Joshlynn Noe went 2-for-3 with a double and scored two runs as the Muhlenberg County High School softball team beat Marshall County 3-1 on Friday in Greenville.

Ella Watkins went 2-for-3 with a run for the Lady Mustangs (19-6), Abry Carver finished 2-for-3, and Jaycee Phillips added an RBI triple. Ava Carver earned the pitching win.

Madyson Martin scored the lone run for Marshall County (20-11).

The victory was Muhlenberg County’s sixth victory in its last seven outings.