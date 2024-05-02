Lady Mustangs beat Madisonville 4-3

Joshlynn Noe went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run to power the Muhlenberg County High School softball team to a 4-3 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins on Tuesday in Greenville.

Abry Carver went 1-for-3 with a double and a run for the Lady Mustangs (17-6), Abigail Skaggs went 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Averie Smith was 1-for-2 with a run.

Sadie Kirk and Addy Prow each had two hits and a double for the Lady Maroons (13-8).

MADISONVILLE 000 111 0 — 3 5 1

MUHLENBERG COUNTY 000 031 x — 4 5 3

WP-Av. Carver. LP-Stoltz. 2B-Ab. Carver (MC), Kirk, Pow (Mad). HR-Noe (MC).

TENNIS APOLLO BEATS BUTLER COUNTY

The Apollo boys won 5-4, while the girls took an 8-1 victory against Butler County.

Points for the Eagles came from Maddox Tucker, Ben Halbig, Ko Reh, Sreeram Galla and Ra Ne Son-Tucker.

The E-Gals’ winners included Jessie Pate, Karsen Locher, Morgan Shook, Sami Ebelhar, Adelyn Dilback, Anna Dilback, Layla Parker-Annie Halbig and Alex Swift-Eh Skiter.

CATHOLIC SWEEPS GRAYSON COUNTY

The Owensboro Catholic boys’ and girls’ tennis teams both dispatched Grayson County 7-2 at Moreland Park.

Winners for the Aces included Joseph Merchant, Patrick Hauke, Ben Haines, John Wathen, Cooper Danzer-Houston Danzer, Hauke-Haines and Luke Pfeifer-Wathen.

The Lady Aces’ victors were Ella Cason, Christina Head, Meredith Traylor, Sophia Merchant, Elizabeth Hayden-Maddie Meyer, Isabella Reisz-Julia Marshall and Savanah Lewis-Traylor.