Lady Maroons stymie offense of Somerset in blowout win

Apr. 23—Although both teams were coming off losses in their most recent game, Monday evening's meeting between the Lady Maroons and the Lady Jumpers was a game between two programs going in very different directions. Pulaski had won seven of their last eight, while Somerset lost their last three games. Despite this, it was Somerset that jumped ahead early due to a home run. However, Pulaski locked in after that and eventually ran away with an 11-1 victory in five innings of action.

Brooklyn Thomas drew the start for the Maroons and began the contest with a strikeout. The next pitch was quickly out of the park though, as Jazlynn Shadoan hit a long drive to center field for a home run and a fast 1-0 lead for the visitors. Thomas recovered and struck out the next two batters to retire the side.

Thomas led off the bottom of the first and drew a walk, with a Claire Hamilton single giving the Maroons two runners on base. Bella Ellis knocked a shot to right field for a single after that, with an error allowing Thomas to score and Hamilton to move to third. Hamilton was caught stealing home for the first out of the frame, with a Ryann Sowder single putting runners on the corners. Shelbie Sellers was able to bring both runners home with a double to right field for two RBI's. A ground out and Addy White's first strikeout of the game finally sat the Maroons down, but the damage was done as they found themselves up 3-1.

It was a quick top of the second, as Thomas struck out two more batters and sat down the side in order. Novaleigh Baker was able to single in the bottom of the second, with Addy White getting her second strikeout of the evening for the first out. Thomas singled for her first hit before a walk on Hamilton loaded up the bases for the home team. Riley Reynolds, pinch running for Baker, was able to steal home on the next at-bat to give Pulaski their fourth run, before Ellis struck out. Sowder singled again to bring home the fifth run. Hamilton became the second Maroon to steal home on the next at-bat, before another Addy White strikeout brought an end to the second inning, as Pulaski now led 6-1.

Thomas threw just eight pitches in the top of the third frame, including getting one more strikeout, as the Somerset offense was struggling to find solid contact on the ball after the early home run. Somerset returned the favor, with Addy White throwing just 10 pitches in the bottom of the inning, including getting another strikeout, to bring a fast end to the third.

Mollie Lucas was finally able to get another hit, this one a single, on the board for the Jumpers with one out in the fourth. She wouldn't be able to make it past that however, as the next two batters hit fly outs to bring a close to the top of the fourth.

Avery Davis doubled on a ground ball to left field, with another Thomas single giving Pulaski runners on the corners in the bottom of the fourth. A sacrifice fly from Hamilton brought home Davis and increased the Pulaski lead to 7-1. Ellis was able to battle in her next at-bat before finally drilling the ball to center and over the wall for a two-run home run. Sowder singled again before two fly outs in a row brought an end to the frame, although Pulaski had increased their advantage to 9-1.

Emry Pyles drew a walk with one out in the top of the fifth to give Somerset another base runner, although after a pop out and another strikeout from Thomas the scoring chance for the Lady Jumpers was quickly brought to an end.

Maggie Gregory led off the bottom of the fifth with a blast to right field for a solo home run, putting Pulaski just one run away from activating the mercy rule. Baker hit a single before an Addy White strikeout put one out on the board for Somerset. A double from Thomas put two runners in scoring position for the Maroons with one out, with the home team just needing one to score to bring an end to the contest. Hamilton ended up being the final batter, as she reached after hitting a ground ball on an error, with the same error bringing home the game-winning run to give Pulaski an 11-1 victory over their rivals.

The Lady Jumpers were led by Shadoan with the solo home run, with Lucas grabbing the sole other hit for them. Addy White ended up pitching four and one-third innings, allowing 11 runs on 14 hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

The Lady Maroons were led by Ellis, Hamilton, Sowder and Sellers with two RBI's apiece, with Gregory adding one RBI. Both Ellis and Gregory hit home runs in the win. Thomas earned the win on the mound, pitching all five innings and allowing just one run on two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Pulaski improves to 15-5, while Somerset falls to 8-12, with the two teams scheduled to play again on Tuesday evening.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.