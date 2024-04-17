Lady Maroons slug their way past Rockcastle

Apr. 16—The Pulaski County Lady Maroons found themselves on the road on Monday to take on Rockcastle County in a district matchup and were hoping to continue a two-game winning streak for themselves. Lucky for them then, that the Maroon offense was unstoppable, as every batter that appeared at the plate recorded at least one hit in an 11-1 victory in five innings of action.

Bella Ellis had three RBI's on a perfect 3-3 evening at the plate for the Maroons, including a home run blast. Avery Davis added two RBI's, with Shelbie Sellers, Ryann Sowder, Rilee Ross and Brooklyn Thomas each adding one RBI apiece. Claire Hamilton, Novaleigh Baker and Maggie Gregory each had a hit in the win. Thomas earned the win on the mound, going all five innings and allowing just one run on no hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Pulaski improves to 10-4 and will next take on Rockcastle at home on Tuesday before traveling to Southwestern to take on their rivals on Thursday evening.

