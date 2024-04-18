Lady Maroons hold on against Rockcastle

Apr. 18—The Pulaski softball team was back in action on Tuesday night hosting the Lady Rockets of Rockcastle after a 11-1 statement win in Mt. Vernon Monday night. The Maroons hoped to stay perfect in district play and did just that, albeit by a much closer margin, as Pulaski defeated Rockcastle 9-7.

The Rockets started off their at-bats with Makayla Coffey, after two Bella Ellis pitches she sent a line drive to left field for a single. Lauren Hensley got a good pitch from Ellis, but it went up and she was out. Ella Bussell hit a single to left field. Makyla Hester hit an infield fly and was automatically out. The last batter Kylee Fletcher made contact with the ball and it went right to Ellis for the out.

The bottom of the first spelled success for the Maroons as they scored five runs. Brooklyn Thomas was the first to bat and she hit a single between the Rockets shortstop and second base. Claire Hamilton hit a single to the Rockets' short stop and she dropped the ball, advancing Thomas for two runners on bases. Ellis got a piece of a pitch bringing Thomas home for an RBI and a 1-0 Pulaski lead. Ryann Sowder was walked, loading the bases. Shelbie Sellers hit a grounder to the Rockets' shortstop, but she dropped the ball allowing two runners to make it across home plate.

Maggie Gregory hit a bomb to the centerfield wall for an RBI that made it 4-0. Novaleigh Baker tried her hand at a short hit for an RBI. Avery Davis wrapped up the batting order with a strikeout. For the second time in the inning, Thomas was at bat. She got a hit to the Rockets' shortstop and was thrown out at first base. The inning ended with Pulaski holding a 5-0 edge.

The second inning the Maroons struggled on defense and ended up giving three runs. Bella Ellis was able to strike one batter out but head coach Brad Gover switched his pitcher to Brooklyn Thomas, who was able to pitch two strikeouts in a row to end the top of the second.

The Maroons went to work in the second inning with Hamilton up to the plate. She sent a single to the shortstop and the throw was over the first baseman's head creating a double when Hamilton made it to second. Ellis got a piece of a pitch but was thrown out at first base but brought in Hamilton for the RBI. Sellers, Ross and Gregory all walked, loading up the bases. Baker hit two runners in earning another two RBI's. Davis got her first hit and earned an RBI before Thomas ended the second with a strikeout, with Pulaski now up 9-3.

The third inning saw good defense from both teams, with only six batters making it to the plate.

The Rockets added two runs in the fourth inning. Adysinne Lovell hit a double to center field. Coffey hit a bunt and Ellis went to pick it up, but when she turned to first to make the throw no one was there. While Hensley was at bat, Lovell stole home. Hensley was out by strikeout. Hester was thrown out at first after a single, but she was still able to pull in a runner for an RBI as the Rockets trimmed their deficit down to 9-5.

The Rockets changed pitchers in the bottom of the fourth and she went to work. Three up, three down. All three were thrown out at first base.

The Rockets added one run in the fifth inning. Coffey got a piece of a pitch and brought in one runner after an error by the Maroons. They were able to add one more run, but Pulaski had scored just enough to hold on to the victory 9-7.

Baker had three RBI's for the Maroons, with Sellers adding two and both Gregory and Davis adding one apiece. Ellis lasted one and one-third innings on the mound, allowing three runs on six hits with one strikeout. Thomas earned the win, pitching five and two-third innings while allowing four runs on two hits with three walks and nine strikeouts. Rockcastle was led by Coffey with two RBI's.

Pulaski, now 11-4, will square off against Southwestern at the War Path on Thursday before traveling to Casey County on Friday.