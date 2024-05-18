Lady Maroons hammer Lincoln County

May 17—The Lady Maroons of Pulaski County concluded their regular season on Thursday with a road contest at Lincoln County. They used the opportunity to their advantage, building more momentum heading into their postseason run with an 18-0 victory over the Lady Patriots in five innings, securing their 13th win over their last 14 games.

Rilee Ross, Brooklyn Thomas and Bella Ellis all had three RBI's apiece in the win, with Avery Davis, Novaleigh Baker, Ryann Sowder, Claire Hamilton and Katie Beth Mounce each adding one of their own. Thomas earned the win in another brilliant start on the mound, going four innings while allowing just two hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts. Ellis closed out the game, allowing no hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Pulaski finishes the regular season with a record of 26-6 and will begin the postseason at home as they are the hosts of the 47th District Tournament. They will play Somerset on Monday at 6 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.