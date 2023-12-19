Lady Maroons earn big victory against Mercy

Dec. 19—After blowing out their rivals from Somerset, the Pulaski County Lady Maroons hit the road once again on Saturday, traveling to Assumption to take part in the Louisville vs. Kentucky Shootout against the Mercy Jaguars. They then followed that rivalry victory with an impressive 59-46 victory against Mercy, starting their Christmas break schedule off with a bang.

The Maroons were led by a game-high 30 points from Sydney Martin, as well as eight apiece from Brooklyn Thomas and Maggie Holt. Other scorers included Madeline Butcher with six, Hannah Murray with four and Taylen Ralston with three. Mercy was led by 20 points from sophomore Abby Reitzel.

Pulaski improves to 7-1 for the season and will be back in action on Wednesday, as they travel to Elizabethtown to begin play in the Cochran Mechanical/Smith Realtors Holiday HoopFest. They will first take on John Hardin at 2 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.