Lady Maroons down Garrard for Brad Gover's 200th career victory

Apr. 26—There are few hotter teams than the Pulaski County Lady Maroons right now, as heading into Thursday evening's game at Garrard County, the Maroons had won 10 of their last 11 games and had just came off a sweep of Somerset to clinch a perfect 6-0 record in district play. That hot streak kept going as well, as Pulaski was able to defeat the Lady Lions 8-4. This also marked win number 200 for head coach Brad Gover, a tremendous accomplishment

Bella Ellis had two RBI's and a home run in the win, with that being home run number eight for her on the season. Rilee Ross, Ryann Sowder, Brooklyn Thomas and Avery Davis each added one RBI apiece for the Maroons, with Davis also adding a stolen base. Ellis earned the win on the mound, going four innings while allowing three runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Thomas had the save, pitching the final three innings and allowing just one run on one hit with one walk and four strikeouts.

Pulaski improves to 17-5 and will be back in action on Friday as they host Wayne County and on Monday hosting Russell County.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.