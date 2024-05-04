Lady Maroons take down Estill County on the road

May 3—The Lady Maroons are on a tear as of late, winning 13 of their last 14 games and surging to nearly the top of the 12th Region standings. They continued that momentum on Thursday on a road trip to Estill County, as they took down the Lady Engineers 10-3.

Rilee Ross had three RBI's and a home run to help lead the Maroons to a victory. Ryann Sowder, Shelbie Sellers and Claire Hamilton each had two RBI's apiece as well, with Brooklyn Thomas adding one of her own to go along with a stolen base. Thomas also earned the win on the mound, pitching all seven innings and allowing three runs on six hits with two walks and 12 strikeouts.

Pulaski improves to 20-5 on the season entering the final two weeks of the regular season. They will next travel to Madison Southern on Monday before welcoming in South Laurel on Tuesday.

