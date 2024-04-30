Lady Maroons dominate Wayne County

Apr. 29—Winners of their last three games and 10 of their last 11, Pulaski was back at home on Friday against the Lady Cards of Wayne County. The Lady Maroons stayed true to their winning ways as well, as they allowed just one run in a 10-0 five-inning victory over Wayne County.

Bella Ellis led the way with four RBI's and yet another home run, staying on her current hot streak, with Shelbie Sellers adding three RBI's. Riley Reynolds had two RBI's of her own, with Maggie Gregory and Rilee Ross adding one apiece. Claire Hamilton and Brooklyn Thomas also added hits in the victory. Thomas had an absolute gem on the mound, allowing just one hit in a complete game shutout with two walks and 11 strikeouts.

Pulaski improves to 18-5 for the season and will be back in action on Monday at home against Russell County before welcoming in Southwestern for a rivalry clash on Tuesday evening.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.