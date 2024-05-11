Lady Maroons continue win streak with victory over Madison Central

May 10—Winners of eight straight, the Lady Maroons hit the road on Thursday and traveled to Madison Central, one of the top teams in the stacked 11th Region. It was a close contest between two fantastic teams but in the end, it was the Maroons who came out on top as Pulaski secured their ninth-straight victory 6-4 over the Lady Indians.

Novaleigh Baker led the way with two RBI's in the contest, with Brooklyn Thomas, Shelbie Sellers, Rilee Ross and Claire Hamilton each adding one RBI apiece. Thomas hit a home run blast during the contest, with Maggie Gregory and Ryann Sowder also each adding a hit. Bella Ellis earned the win on the mound, going the full seven innings while allowing four runs on eight hits with five walks. Madison Central was led by senior Cassidy Gentry with two RBI's.

Pulaski improves to 22-5 on the season and will next travel to Russell County on Friday before competing in the Tyler Missbach Memorial Showcase at Boyle County on Saturday. They will take on Ashland Blazer at 1 p.m. before squaring off against Central Hardin at 3 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.