Lady Maroons conquer Tates Creek

Apr. 15—After rain and storms canceled most of their games last week, Pulaski finally took the field on Friday to square off against Tates Creek. Looking to continue their momentum after shutting out Casey County, the Lady Maroons were able to start a win streak of sorts after downing the Lady Commodores 9-4.

Maggie Gregory led the way with three RBI's for the Maroons on two hits. Bella Ellis added two RBI's and a home run. Claire Hamilton and Brooklyn Thomas each batted in one RBI, with Thomas smacking a double. Shelbie Sellers had the most hits with three in the win, with Rilee Ross also adding one hit. Ellis went the full seven innings on the mound and earned the win, allowing four runs on eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Tates Creek was led by senior Tinley Easton with two RBI's and a home run.

Pulaski improves to 9-4 and will begin a district series against Rockcastle County on Monday, traveling to Rockcastle on Monday before hosting the Lady Rockets on Tuesday.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.