Lady Maroons bounce back with statement win over Montgomery

May 14—After dropping a game to Central Hardin over the weekend following an 11-game winning streak, the Lady Maroons were back at home on Monday, hosting one of the top teams in the 10th Region in the Montgomery County Lady Indians. The Indians feature superstar senior Reaghan Oney, who is second in the state in terms of home runs on the season. It was a back-and-forth game between the two teams near the top of their regional standings, but it was Pulaski that ended up with the win 10-7.

Bella Ellis had a massive game at the plate, going 2-4 with five RBI's, including a three-run home run blast. Brooklyn Thomas added three RBI's of her own, with Ryann Sowder and Avery Davis each adding one RBI apiece. Rilee Ross and Claire Hamilton also added hits in the game. Thomas earned the win on the mound, going the full seven innings while allowing seven runs on five hits with three walks and 14 strikeouts. Montgomery County was led by Oney with three RBI's and two home runs.

Pulaski improves to 25-6 and will be back in action at home against Mercer County on Tuesday, before finishing off the regular season on Thursday at Lincoln County.

