Lady Lions open season with 9-0 win over BHS

Apr. 3—RUSHVILLE — The Lady Lions opened the season at home against EIAC foe Batesville Monday. Rushville scored in four of its six innings at the plate en route to a 9-0 victory.

Stacey Roberts picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Lions. She went the distance, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out eight.

After a scoreless top of the first inning, Rushville scored two in the bottom of the first. Makenna Ripberger was hit by a pitch with one out. Roberts reached on a error. With Ripberger on third, Roberts stole second, allowing Ripberger to score and Roberts took third. Roberts scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0.

Both teams went scoreless in the second and third innings. In the bottom of the fourth, Katelyn Asher and Ericka Kuhn had back-to-back singles. Audrey Angle reached on a Batesville error allowing Asher to score and Kuhn move to third. Eliza Snow's ground out plated Kuhn to make it 4-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Roberts singled and eventually scored on Asher's fielder's choice. Kyleigh Glandon scored on an Angle single. Rushville led 6-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Rushville scored three runs. Kylie Gray singled and Ripberger followed with an infield hit. Roberts reached on an infield hit. Becca Tabeling's fielder's choice scored Gray. Kuhn's single to left scored Glandon and Tabeling to make it 9-0.

Batesville's Cora Roth and Natasha Fowler both had a single. Libby Stephens pitched six innings, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits and five walks.

Rushville had four players with two hits — Asher, Kuhn, Roberts and Angle. Kuhn finished with a team-high two RBIs.

