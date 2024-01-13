Lady Lion gymnasts open regular season

Jan. 13—RUSHVILLE — The RCHS gymnastics team competed in their home opener Thursday, hosting the Connersville Lady Spartans and individual gymnasts from Franklin County, Milan, Northeastern, Tri and Union County.

In the team competitions, Connersville finished with a team-total of 95.35. Rushville finished with 89.0.

The top performers for the Lady Lions included:

* Senior Gabby Pavey with a no-fall beam routine placing sixth with a score of 7.375

* Senior Sophia Dora fifth on vault with a score of 8.4 and fourth on floor with a score of 8.15

* Senior Bell Westphal first on vault with a score of 8.775, first on bars with an 8.4, fourth on beam with an 8.0, and first in all-around with a 32.775.

Rushville results

Vault

* first Bell Westphal 8.775

* fifth Sophia Dora 8.4

* ninth Karma Wilson 7.75

* 13th Alayna Miller 6.9

* 13th Emme Tracy 6.9

Bars

* first Bell Westphal 8.4

* 12th Sophia Dora 5.4

* 13th Gabby Pavey 5.075

* 16th Lexi Hill 4.725

* 17th Alayna Miller 3.95

Beam

* fourth Bell Westphal 8.0

* sixth Gabby Pavey 7.375

* 12th Sophia Dora 6.4

* 15th Alayna Miller 5.975

* 15th Lexi Hill 5.975

* 16th Jocelyn Massa 5.625

* 17th Olivia Brewer 5.475

* 18th Emme Tracy 5.375

* 19th Audrey Waits 5.3

* 20th Karma Wilson 4.975

* 21st Kendra Jacobs 4.25

Floor

* fourth Sophia Dora 8.15

* seventh Karma Wilson 7.675

* ninth Bell Westphal 7.6

* 11th Gabby Pavey 7.525 (personal best)

All-Around

* first Bell Westphal 32.775

* ninth Sophia Dora 28.35

