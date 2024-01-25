Lady Lion gymnasts edged by New Castle

Jan. 24—Rushville and New Castle faced off in gymnastics competition with the Lady Trojans winning the meet. New Castle tallied 92.05 points. Rushville finished with 91.825.

The top performers for the Lady Lions included junior Karma Wilson fifth on floor; senior Gabby Pavey third on beam; senior Sophia Dora second on vault, fourth on bars, beam and floor, and third in the all-around; and senior Bell Westphal third on vault and first on bars, beam and all-around.