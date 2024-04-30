Lady Jumpers win one game at state All "A" Classic

Apr. 29—After defeating Danville Christian to win the 12th Region All "A" crown, the Somerset Lady Jumpers were eagerly anticipating Saturday's trip to Owensboro to take part in the state All "A" Classic. Despite struggling through most of their stay, the Jumpers were able to take home one victory.

Somerset wasn't able to get much going in the way of offense in their game against Raceland, as they fell to a tough Lady Rams squad 9-1. Addy White had the lone RBI in the loss for the Jumpers, with Mollie Lucas, Grace Prichard and Emme Goforth adding hits as well. Addy White had the loss on the mound, allowing nine runs on eight hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Raceland had two different batters with two RBI's apiece.

The Jumpers offense looked a touch better in their game against Hancock County, but they couldn't keep the Lady Hornets from scoring throughout the game as they fell 15-4 in six innings. Lucas led the way with two RBI's and a home run, with Sarah White and Prichard also adding hits. Prichard, Sarah White and Jami Rodgers each had a stolen base. Addy White had the loss on the mound, going three innings and allowing eight runs on seven hits with three walks and one strikeout. Madisyn Robertson pitched three innings as well, allowing seven runs on eight hits with two walks. Hancock County was led by sophomore Ava Riggs with four RBI's.

A lone bright side, however, was the Jumpers nearly flawless 14-0 win over Holy Cross (Covington) in five innings. Prichard had four RBI's to lead Somerset, with Addy White adding two of her own. Lucas, Goforth, Rogers, Makenna Baker and Emry Pyles each added one RBI apiece. Pyles, Baker, Lucas and Sarah White each stole a base in the contest. Robertson had the win on the mound, going the full five innings and allowing no runs on just three hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Holy Cross had two hits from freshman Kali Timmerding.

Somerset's record sits at 9-15 and they will be back in action on Monday at home against Lincoln County, before welcoming in region power West Jessamine on Friday evening.

