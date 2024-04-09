Lady Jumpers split doubleheader against Rock

Apr. 9—Back in action at home on Monday, Somerset welcomed in the Rockcastle County Lady Rockets for a doubleheader for the 47th District. The Lady Jumpers were able to split their two games against their district opponent and are now 1-1 in district play.

In game one, two late runs scored by the Jumpers ended up being the difference in a 4-2 victory. Sarah White led the way with the RBI's on two hits, with Makenna Baker earning the other RBI. Emme Goforth had two doubles in the game, with Emry Pyles, Sarah White and Baley Gretzner each earning a stolen base. Addy White went the full seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Rockcastle was led by eighth grader Lauren Hensley with two RBI's.

The Lady Rockets got their revenge in game two however, as a seven-run third inning eventually led to Somerset being defeated 12-2 in a six inning contest. Madisyn Robertson batted in the sole RBI for the Jumpers, with Addy White getting the sole hit in the contest along with a stolen base. Addy White also earned the loss on the mound, going two and two-third innings while allowing seven runs on seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Rockcastle was led by freshman Kelsey Maupin with four RBI's and a home run.

Somerset now is 7-8 for the season and will be back at home on Thursday to take on Danville Christian in the championship game of the 12th Region All "A" Classic at 6 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.