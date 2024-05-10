Lady Jumpers prevail on senior night

May 9—On Tuesday, Somerset welcomed in Garrard County for their annual senior night celebrations, where they honored seniors Mollie Lucas, Kennadi Asher, Emme Goforth, Grace Prichard and Jazlynn Shadoan. It was a successful celebration as well, as the bats for the Lady Jumpers were on fire in an 19-4 win in four innings of action.

Addy White led the way with four RBI's for the Jumpers, with Sarah White, Emry Pyles, Lucas, Asher, Aleah Wesley and Makenna Baker each adding two RBI's apiece. Addy White and Lucas each had a home run in the win, with Sarah White and Pyles adding a stolen base each. Addy White earned the win on the mound, allowing four runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Garrard County was led by junior Ava Whittaker with two RBI's.

Somerset improves to 11-16 and will next be in action on Saturday as they take part in the Don Franklin Classic at Southwestern High School. They are scheduled to play Cumberland County at 7:45 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.