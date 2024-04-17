Lady Jumpers falter late in loss to Casey County

Apr. 16—Coming off their 12th Region All "A" Classic victory on Saturday, the Lady Jumpers were once again at their home field to welcome in the Casey County Lady Rebels for a district contest. After leading 1-0 through the first four innings of what seemed to be a pitching duel, the Casey County offense exploded for 13 runs in the final three innings and Somerset just couldn't keep up as they fell by a final score of 13-4.

Jazlynn Shadoan, Mollie Lucas and Emry Pyles each had one RBI apiece in the loss, with Pyles and Shadoan each hitting a double. Addy White earned the loss on the mound, going all seven innings and allowing 13 runs on 14 hits, with only one of those runs being ruled an earned run, to go along with one walk and seven strikeouts. Casey County had a home run from sophomore Elizabeth Forbes.

Somerset falls to 8-9 and will be on the road to take on Casey County on Tuesday before traveling to Russell County on Friday.