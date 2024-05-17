Lady Jumpers fall on walk-off

May 16—The Somerset Lady Jumpers and South Laurel Lady Cardinals were stuck in a scoreless tie heading into the last inning in their game on Tuesday. A walk-off triple from South Laurel freshman Kenzie Williams, who also struck out 14 batters in a complete game shutout, handed Somerset a 1-0 defeat. The Jumpers were able to stay with the Cardinals for a majority of the game though and looked solid heading into postseason play.

Emry Pyles and Emme Goforth each had two hits to lead the Jumpers in the contest, with Mollie Lucas also adding a hit. Addy White pitched six and one-third innings in her loss on the mound, allowing one run on seven hits with two walks and one strikeout.

Somerset falls to 11-19 and will conclude the regular season on Friday, as they host North Laurel at 6 p.m. Their first postseason game will be on Monday, as they take on the hosting Pulaski County Lady Maroons in the 47th District Tournament.

