Lady Jumpers fall to North Laurel

May 20—Falling in their past three contests, the Somerset Lady Jumpers were hopeful to create a bit of momentum heading into the postseason on Friday as they welcomed in the North Laurel Lady Jaguars. Scoring one run in the first inning, the offense then turned cold for the Jumpers, and while the offense went cold for the Jags throughout the middle of the game, they eventually turned on the jets and defeated Somerset 12-1.

Addy White had the lone RBI for the Jumpers in the loss, with Sarah White, Emry Pyles and Aleah Wesley also adding hits in the ball game. Addy White had the loss on the mound, going the full seven innings while allowing 12 runs on 15 hits with one walk and three strikeouts. North Laurel was led by junior Saige McClure with three RBI's and a home run.

Somerset concludes their regular season with a record of 11-20. They will begin the postseason on Monday, taking on the number one seed in the 47th District in the Pulaski County Lady Maroons.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.