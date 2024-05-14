Lady Jumpers fall to Mercer in extra innings

May 14—After splitting their last two games, the Somerset Lady Jumpers were back at home on Monday to take on a tough Mercer County team that sits third in the region standings in terms of RPI. They took them down to the wire as well, forcing extra innings after scoring two runs in the seventh. However, a five-run eighth inning pushed the Titans past the Jumpers as Somerset fell 11-8.

Emry Pyles led the way with three RBI's in the contest, with Grace Prichard and Addy White adding two apiece and Aleah Wesley hitting one of her own. Pyles also had two doubles in the game, with Addy White, Prichard and Sarah White each having one. Mollie Lucas, Emme Goforth, Kennadi Asher and Lyndsey Dunn each adding a hit as well. Sarah White had a stolen base during the game. Addy White had the loss on the mound, going eight innings while allowing 10 runs on 17 hits with six walks and four strikeouts. Mercer County was led by senior Peyton Boyd with five RBI's.

Somerset falls to 11-18 and will next take on South Laurel on the road on Tuesday, before concluding the regular season with a home game against North Laurel on Friday night.

