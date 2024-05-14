Lady Jumpers fall to Cumberland County

May 13—Coming off a dominant showing against Garrard County, the Lady Jumpers were at Southwestern on Saturday to take part in the Don Franklin Showcase. They were set to take on a solid Cumberland County squad and after falling behind 4-0, they didn't have enough to make a comeback as the Jumpers fell 5-2 in a five-inning affair.

Emry Pyles and Emme Goforth each had an RBI in the loss, with Grace Prichard and Addy White also adding hits. Goforth had her RBI on a solo home run. Addy White had the loss on the mound, allowing five runs on nine hits with one walk and one strikeout. Cumberland County was led by senior Isabella Wright with two RBI's.

Somerset falls to 11-17 on the season and will next host Mercer County on Monday before traveling to South Laurel for a game against the Lady Cardinals on Tuesday.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.