Lady Jays lose to NDSCS in New Years Classic, look ahead to MCAC South opener

Dec. 31—WORTHINGTON — The Minnesota West Lady Jays basketball team lost its second game of the New Years Classic Saturday 81-58 to North Dakota State College of Science.

A third-quarter surge from NDSCS led to Minnesota West's defeat as the Jays split their two New Years Classic games on the weekend. They beat Southwestern Community College 78-70 on Friday.

In the game's opening minutes, the Lady Jays held the upper hand after consecutive 3-pointers from Wiconi UsesArrow and Olivia Hayenga for a 6-2 lead. Those would actually be the only 3-point shots the Jays would make in the game.

But Minnesota West held a small lead throughout most of the opening quarter as it was a bit of a back-and-forth affair. Entering the second quarter, the Lady Jays led 14-13. After leading 16-14 early in the second quarter, Minnesota West saw NDSCS go on a 7-0 run to take a 21-16 lead. The Wildcats woudl lead for the rest of the game.

Throughout the rest of the second quarter though, the Lady Jays kept things close with the Wildcats as NDSCS only held a 31-28 lead at halftime.

"I thought we hustled," said Lady Jays head coach Rosalie Hayenga-Hostikka. "We were hustling after loose balls, we were getting the loose balls, we were doing pretty good on the boards, you know some of those things and then we got some rebounds and that helped create some transition again for us and some of those things. So I thought we worked our butts off in the first half."

The third quarter was when the Wildcats began to take command of the game as the hustle of the Lady Jays began to wear down.

In the third quarter, NDSCS outscored Minnesota West 27-14 thanks in part to offensive rebounding and second chance points, which were evident throughout the second half. After three quarters, the Wildcats led 58-42.

In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats' lead continued to grow, eventually getting past 20 points. Its biggest lead was 24 with around two and a half minutes left and in the end, the final margin was 23 points.

"I mean, honestly, we got tired," Hayenga-Hostikka said. "...Maybe I played some kids too many minutes last night, we didn't have the legs, I don't really know. But we looked tired and we just got out hustled in the second half."

Hayenga, who on Friday night became the sixth Lady Jay to pass the career 1,000-point mark, led the Jays in scoring against NDSCS with 20 points. She also had four rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

Hattie DeVries had another solid game for Minnesota West, scoring 18 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Skyla Petersen added eight points and six rebounds.

The leader in scoring for the Wildcats was Shania Nichols-Vannett, who had a strong performance with 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the field. She also finished with nine rebounds and eight assists to nearly finish with a triple-double.

Now 16 games into the season, the Lady Jays have an 11-5 record as the regular season transitions into its critical point. Now Hayenga-Hostikka's team looks ahead to its conference slate as the Jays play their Minnesota College Athletic Conference South division opener against M State Fergus-Falls Jan. 3 in Worthington.

"I think we're just fine," Hayenga-Hostikka said. "...These first 15 games, they really don't matter. They're just the preseason, they are preparing us to go into the southern division, which is, you know how we're going to qualify for the Region Tournament. And so we just said we played as tough a competition as anybody in our division, so we just have to use that to get better. And then the things that we're doing, we're not rebounding, we're not doing some of those things. We just have to understand that we've got to get better at it. So hopefully it just prepares us."

NDSCS 13 31 58 81

Minnesota West 14 28 42 58

LADY JAYS (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) — DeVries 0-7-4-18, Petersen 0-2-4-8, UsesArrow 1-0-0-3, Drapeau 0-2-0-4, Hayenga 1-5-7-20, Parrish 0-1-0-2, Potter 0-1-0-2, Ziede 0-0-1-1.

NDSCS (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) — Nichols-Vannett 2-11-6-34, Neppl 2-2-0-10, Arens 0-7-2-16, Berryhill 0-1-2-4, Jones 0-3-0-6, Toman 0-3-0-6, Ikwumere 0-1-3-5.