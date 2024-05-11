Lady Jackets claim SAC Tournament title

May 10—Lee County came into Thursday night's Sandhills Athletic Conference soccer tournament championship game as the winningest public-school team in all of North Carolina for 2024.

Unfortunately, the Lady Jackets had nothing to show for all of that winning. Until that evening.

Brittany Guerrero Montiel put in the go-ahead goal for Lee in the 70th minute against regular-season champion Union Pines, and then Gillian Garrison added an insurance goal six minutes later as the Lady Jackets finally claimed some hardware with a 3-1 victory on the Lady Vikings' pitch in Cameron.

Lee County (21-4 overall) will only have the weekend to celebrate before starting play in the NCHSAA 3A state soccer playoffs. Every team in the association finished play by Thursday, and playoff brackets were announced Friday morning. Union Pines (15-4-2), which won the regular-season title by a half-game over Lee, received the No. 5 seed and will host South Brunswick, while the Lady Jackets were seeded 13th and will face First Flight at Paul Gay Stadium.

The Lady Jackets have long since shattered the program's single-season record for wins, but two mid-season losses to the conference's Moore County teams, Union Pines and Pinecrest, put them just behind the Lady Vikings in the league standings. The Lady Jackets then tore off five straight shutout wins by a score of 38-0, but Union Pines held onto first place.

As for Lee, it found itself trailing Pinecrest 2-0 in the second half of Tuesday's tournament semifinal, but rallied for a 3-2 overtime win and earned a rubber match with Union Pines with another title on the line. Each team won on the other's field during the regular season.

Although nothing was on the line but pride and a trophy, the teams met in a high-intensity match with a playoff atmosphere. Union Pines generally got the better of play in the first half, but the visitors did in the second.

Despite this, it was the Lady Jackets who struck first. Both teams have two explosive attackers and Lee's Gillian Garrison broke through at about the 13-minute mark, scoring on a penalty kick following a foul to give her team the early lead.

Union Pines spent most of the remainder of the first half on the attack, although the Lady Jackets countered impressively several times. When the home team got the equalizer, it came in a way that frustrated Lee head coach Brad Wicker. Wicker had warned his defenders several times that they were giving junior striker Taryn Pekala way too much space. Sure enough, midway through the 38th minute, Pekala made a move to get past Lee defender Addy Allen and got a free shot at about 13 yards, which she got past keeper Diana Ponce to tie the score. It remained that way until the break.

Union Pines has two standout goal-scorers in Pekala (35 goals) and Grace Queen (26), but it's the former who has long been a thorn in Lee's side, and had very nearly scored in the 26th minute before she actually did later on. One of the points of discussion in the intermission was stopping her.

"You can't let one player beat you," said Wicker. "I told them, 'the worst thing you can do is let one player beat you. In the second half, we marked her up pretty good.

"We were playing right into their hands in the first half, making bad touches and letting them have the ball right back. We weren't marking up well and we did a lot better job of that in the second half."

The Lady Jackets came out swarming to start the second half. Two and a half minutes in, Lila Moshfegh started the attack when she took a shot that UP keeper Aubrey Tortora had to make a diving save on. A minute later, Garrison just missed on a long-range shot, and in minute 48, Ella Walker cleared a close-in ball to deny Moshfegh again. In minute 51, Tortora made another acrobatic save to keep Abigail Gaddy-Harrison from scoring.

Back came Union Pines, as Avery Huber made a long cross to Queen outside the left post, but Queen missed her mark. In the 64th minute, Garrison headed the ball just over the crossbar for Lee following a strong indirect kick from Ava Baldwin. Pekala put a ball off Lee keeper Diana Ponce's hands in the 67th minute, but her defense cleared the rebound and started a counter which led to an apparent goal for Garrison in minute 69, but it was waved off for offsides.

However, Union Pines couldn't clear the ball, and the winning goal occurred late in minute 70. Garrison sent a ball into the goal box which went to Moshfegh and then rebounded out to Guerrero Montiel, who scored to break the tie.

The Lady Jackets added an insurance goal in the 76th minute when the crossbar was kind to Garrison, whose hard shot ricocheted just inside the goal for a 3-1 lead. Kenzy Martinez was credited with an assist on the goal.