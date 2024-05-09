Lady Jackets advance to SAC semifinals

May 8—Since taking its last loss 15 days ago, Lee County's soccer team has been on a tear.

The Lady Jackets' bid to win the Sandhills Athletic Conference regular-season title ended last Thursday, when Union Pines played Pinecrest to a double-overtime draw and claimed the title with a 10-1-1 conference record, a half-game better than Lee County at 10-2.

The difference was the Lady Jackets' loss at Pinecrest on April 23. The Lady Jackets have won five matches since, by a composite score of 36-0, and advanced to the semifinals of the SAC tournament Monday night with a 9-0 rout of Scotland.

Richmond 6, Southern Lee 0

The Raiders hosted Southern in another first-round match-up and scored their third win of the season over the Lady Cavaliers, who fell to 10-10 on the season and will have to wait until the end of the week to see if their season will continue.

Southern entered Tuesday rated 33rd in the NCHSAA RPI for the 3A East Regional, one spot out of a berth barring any unusual circumstances, but the outcomes of other matches involving opponents of Southern Lee this season, or opponents of those teams, will affect the RPI.

The Raiders (9-11-3) advanced to a Tuesday semifinal against Union Pines. Results of that match were not available at press time.

Lee (19-4 overall) ended the match with two quick second-half goals after leading 7-0 at halftime. It took the Lady Jackets just seven minutes after the break to get two more and end play.

The Lady Jackets advanced to face Pinecrest in a late Tuesday semifinal match to advance to Thursday's championship. The Lady Patriots (12-6-1) beat Hoke 2-0 in another opening-round tournament match. Pinecrest finished third in the league at 9-2-1; had they held on and beaten Union Pines last week, they, Lee and the Vikings would have all tied for the conference title.

Union Pines, as the top overall seed, received a bye in the opening round of the tournament.

Against Hoke, the Lady Jackets were never threatened at any point. Lee keeper Diana Ponce had to make just one save. Gillian Garrison scored three goals and also had three assists to lead the Lee attack. Ava Perez scored two goals, while Lily Currin, Brittany Guerrero Montiel, Ganesa Newby, and Ava Baldwin each scored once. Lila Moshfegh had three assists, and Amberly Centneo and Gracie Currin one each.