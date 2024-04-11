Lady Irish softball splits with Clay Center

Apr. 10—CHAPMAN — The Chapman Lady Irish improved to 5-1 on the year after splitting with the Lady Tigers of Clay Center Friday afternoon in Chapman. Clay Center took the first game 9-4 with the Irish winning game two 4-1.

Chapman got off to an early lead with single runs in the first and second inning before the Tigers pushed across six runs in the third. Chapman grew closer with two runs in their half of the third before Clay Center added three more in the sixth.

Chapman outhit Clay Center seven hits to three. Jai Rogers had a pair of hits while Madalynn Harrold had a triple to drive in a run. Taylor Gustafson drove in a run with a double and McKenzie Leighty was also credited with an RBI. Kaci Heller, Teagan Ellis and Reece Langvardt also had hits for Chapman.

Kaylee Livingston took the loss in the circle for Chapman, going four and two-thirds allowing six runs on two hits. She walked three and struck out three. Harold tossed an inning as did Rogers.

Allison Adams, Candace Lippe and Jaytli Cannizzo had hits for the Tigers. Lippe was the winning pitcher, going seven innings allowing four runs on seven hits. She struck out three and walked one,

In the second game, Harold struck out 15 batters as Chapman came back for the 4-1 win. She allowed one run on three hits over seven innings while walking two.

Clay Center took a brief lead with a run in the top of the fourth, but Chapman answered with four runs during their fourth inning. Rogers had a pair of hits including a double to drive in a run for the Irish and she stole two bases while running the bases. Gustafson, Ellis and Leighty also had hits.